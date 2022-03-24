COVID-19 vaccine is efficient in children under 6 years of age

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is effective for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the pharmaceutical company announced Wednesday. If the regulators agree, this means that they could start vaccinating the little ones in the middle of the year.

Moderna said that in the coming weeks it will ask regulators in the United States and Europe to authorize low-dose vaccines for children under 6 years of age. The company is also seeking authorization to apply higher doses to older children and adolescents in the United States. In all these cases the vaccine would be applied in two doses.

The 18 million children under 5 years of age are the only age group whose vaccination is not yet authorized in the United States. Pfizer offers low-dose vaccines for schoolchildren and full-strength vaccines for those 12 and older.

But parents eagerly hoping to protect their youngest are disappointed by setbacks and confusion about which vaccines are effective and at what age. Pfizer is testing doses for children under 5, but had to add a third dose when two turned out to be insufficient. Results are expected in early April.

Vaccinating toddlers “has been somewhat of a moving target in recent months,” Dr. Bill Muller, a researcher in Moderna’s pediatric studies, said in an interview before the company released its results. “I think there’s still a certain urgency to try to get it done as soon as possible.”

The younger the child, the lower the dose tested. Moderna said that a quarter of the adult dose works well for children under 6 years of age.

Watch the video for the full report.