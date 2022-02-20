Covid-19 vaccine: People over 18 years of age and minors with some morbidity can now register to receive reinforcement

People over 18 years of age who have not received the first dose from anywhere in Mexico City will be able to do so during this week. (Photo: Twitter / @SSaludCdMx)

The Federal Government has enabled registration on the Mi Vacuna portal so that the group of 18 to 30 years old and minors (from 12) with some morbidity, can receive the third dose against Covid-19 and continue with the immunization schedule. In Mexico City, they will apply from Monday, February 21, to Saturday, February 26, according to the calendar shared by authorities.

If you are interested in receiving the reinforcement, you must have the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) at hand and enter it in the corresponding section. When you confirm it, it will be updated and you must click on “request vaccination booster”. Next you will have to fill in some more information, such as the demarcation you will attend, and the process will be completed.

Headquarters in the capital

There will be ten venues in Mexico City for the event: the Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center of the IPN, Campo Marte, the Sala de Armas-Ciudad Deportiva, the Palacio de los Deportes, the Center for Scientific and Technological Studies No. 7 “Cuauhtémoc” of the IPN (CECyT 7), the CENICS of the Navy, the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN), the University Olympic Stadium, the El Vergel Military Housing Unit and the Villa Milpa Alta Sports Unit.

(Photo: CDMX)

In the government deployment, two requirements are indicated as important to take into account. The first is that you must take printed vaccination record (to download in the same portal), and the second, that you will have to have fulfilled a period of at least four months from the application of the second dose.

In the same way, the entity’s Secretary of Health stated that the biologics that will be used will be those of AztraZeneca and Spuntik V, but that it is still to be defined which one will correspond to each location. The schedule in which you can attend will be between the 08:00 and 16:00 hours.

Calendar of dates by last name initial

A and B – Monday, February 21

C, D, E, F – Tuesday, February 22

G, H, I, J – Wednesday, February 23

K, L, M, N, Ñ – Thursday, February 24

O, P, Q, R – Friday, February 25

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z – Saturday February 26

Vaccination offices in CDMX. Photo: Twitter @Claudiashein

Through her official account, the head of government claudia sheinbaum He assured that the Mexican capital is one of the cities with the highest percentage in the world with a vaccinated population. In addition, he maintained that once the group of 18 to 30 receives the reinforcement, “the feat” will have been completed in the city.

“Good day. I will never get tired of thanking everyone for their participation in the vaccination. We should feel proud because we are one of the cities in the world with the highest percentage of vaccinated and booster vaccinated, ”she wrote.

Last day

If you are in the group of 30 to 40 years old, today Saturday February 19 is the last day in which you can present yourself to obtain the third dose of the scheme. If you have not attended on the day that corresponds to you, you can do so without major problem at any of the venues.

In relation, if you are part of the citizens who have not received any biological, Mexico City has enabled the Care Plan for Laggards for the application of the first and second dose. To do this, you must register on the designated portal and follow the indicated instructions.

