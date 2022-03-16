Covid-19 vaccines: WTO towards agreement on patent suspension

Listen to the audio version of the article

The agreement for the partial suspension of patents on anti-Covid vaccines is approaching. After more than a year of discussions at the WTO, the United States, the European Union, India and South Africa have agreed on the key elements for an exemption, when the problem now seems to be above all the distribution of drugs, rather than their production. The proposal was put forward by South Africa and India in October 2020, the European Union was mainly holding back.

Aid limited to developing countries

The agreement reached on March 16 paves the way for an agreement that can be approved by the 164 member states of the World Trade Organization. We need unanimity: the opposition of a single government is enough to block everything. The agreement reached between the four would allow states in health emergency to authorize their national producers to make vaccines without the consent of the patent holder for a period of 3-5 years.

The option would be limited to developing countries which account for less than 10% of global exports of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021. China would therefore be excluded, while India, which is a large vaccine producer, would receive the green light. but that last year blocked exports to deal with the internal emergency.

«It is an important step forward, but we are not there yet. We still have a lot of work to do to ensure everyone’s accession, ”said the director general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has spent a lot of money on equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines.

Big Pharma doesn’t fit

The pharmaceutical causes

they reiterated their opposition to the derogation, which – they argue – would risk undermining the sector’s ability to respond to future pandemics. “Biopharmaceutical companies reaffirm that the weakening of patents now, when it is widely recognized that there are no more constraints on the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, sends the wrong signal,” said the director general of the International Federation of Manufacturers and Associations pharmaceuticals, Thomas Cueni.