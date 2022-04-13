Covid-19: Verì con Brusaferro, the resilience of our health system at the time of the pandemic

IN THE PRESENCE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF HEALTH, AN INITIATIVE OF THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES. (Regflash) – L’Aquila, April 12 The long and difficult path faced by health institutions, from the onset of the pandemic with the initial difficulties in maintaining the hospital system, up to now, has been retraced, in L’Aquila, in a conference organized by the Academy of Sciences of Abruzzo. on the theme “COVID-19: two years of challenges for the Italian health system”. In her greeting, the councilor for health Nicoletta Verì recalled the efforts made by the Region during the pandemic to ensure, with the appropriate regulatory and economic interventions, the functionality of the hospital system and the territorial network of services. “The last two years – said the commissioner Verì – have seen us at the forefront in dealing with the emergency to which we have given an immediate response with a series of urgent measures. We had to reorganize our entire healthcare system. But in addition to strengthening hospital departments, we paid particular attention to activities in the area where we set up the Usca (Special Continuity Care Units), one of the first Italian regions, focusing on technological innovation and digital healthcare. We have activated telemedicine and remote reporting. We thought of the fragile first and in this regard, I would like to mention telerehabilitation for autistic children and vaccination for caregivers “It is a pleasure to have President Brusaferro with us today who has been an essential point of reference for our health system in period of maximum emergency “.

Through an analytical and passionate narration, the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro retraced the journey with data and evidence, illustrating the fundamental steps, from managing the lockdown to the success of the vaccination campaign.

The curator of the initiative was Marco Valenti, coordinator of the health class of the Academy (body officially recognized by the Abruzzo Region with the 2014 law) and university professor in L’Aquila who underlined the decisive role assumed by epidemiological and clinical research for the control of the pandemic. : “COVID-19 – said prof. Valenti – has determined an impact with devastating results on the health of the world’s populations, with effects not only in acute for the management of medical emergencies that have put health systems under stress, but also of a chronic type, with particular reference to health and to the mental well-being of populations exposed to frailty. Our health system will have to adequately address these new needs ”. The director of the Regional Health Agency, Pierluigi Cosenza, outlined in particular the activities carried out by the various coordination tables on clinical and territorial activities, highlighting how the first indications, also at national level, for the definition of protocols on the medium-long term effects of the infection known as “long-Covid”. To complete the description of the Abruzzo scenario, the head of infectious diseases of the Aquila hospital, Alessandro Grimaldi, who described the front line work of doctors and health workers and the general manager of ASL1, Ferdinando Romano, who recalled the importance of health planning strategies. At the end of the conference, the president of the Academy Aniello Russo Spena conferred on prof. Brusaferro the title of Honorary Member for the high scientific and professional merits achieved. (REGFLASH) K. LISTEN 220412