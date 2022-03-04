Covid 19: Volunteers in Italy, the guardians of migrant health | future planet

“I still remember a child who had pulmonary hypertension and spina bifida. He and his family left Iran to join other relatives in northern Europe. The father carried him on his shoulders along the entire Balkan route. When they got here, they checked the little boy at the hospital and he received the necessary treatment”, recalls Antonella Barriale. She is a volunteer nurse for Rainbow4Africa, a medical-health NGO that works in the Fraternità Massi shelter in Oulx, a small town in the Susa Valley, near Turin, in Italy. “Now we know that the kid is fine, but when I think about those days, I still get emotional,” says the volunteer as she disinfects a bed.

At the door of the clinic, a four-month pregnant Afghan woman complains that her legs ache. “She has to rest,” says the nurse. “Like most of those who arrive in Oulx, she has walked many kilometers. They come from a journey that has sometimes lasted months or years.” Both the future mother and the rest of the migrants obtain in this place something equal to or more important than food or shelter: medical care. Always with preventive measures due to the pandemic, newcomers are vaccinated against covid-19 and receive the necessary care if they develop illnesses. “There are also people with poorly healed wounds and psychological problems. Some refer to the mistreatment they suffered in Croatia. Others have lost contact with their loved ones. There are cases of women and children who manage to cross, while the rest of the family is stuck at the border. None of this should happen. No one should be left behind,” says Barriale.

Migrants and refugees are at greater risk of having a health problem than host populations, according to the first report published by the World Health Organization in 2019. Although this group usually enjoys good health physical -necessary to travel the great distances that separate them from Europe- the fact of living in poverty increases the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular accidents or cancer. “As migrants and refugees are likely to change their lifestyle and become less physically active and eat less healthy food, they are also more exposed to risk factors for chronic diseases,” the document indicates.

According to the WHO, international migrants represent only 10% (90.7 million) of the total population of the WHO European Region, of which less than 7.4% are refugees. Among them are more cases of depression and anxiety, diabetes and infectious diseases, due to lack of access to health care, interruption of care and poor living conditions during the migration process.

Evening falls in Oulx, and the setting sun colors the Cottian Alps that mark the border between France and Italy. In the Fraternità Massi refuge, someone is cooking while dozens of travelers are still waiting for a place to sleep or a hot meal before continuing their journey. In the courtyard, between the containers where families sleep and those who queue to receive clean shoes and clothes, another nurse performs anti-coronavirus checks on a child. She takes his temperature and checks his blood saturation. “At the shelter we offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is a single dose that makes it easier for migrants to obtain the European certificate for covid-19″, explains Eloisa Franchi, a doctor at the NGO. “On the other side of the border, in Briançon, they have stopped vaccinating those who arrive at the station. If these people do not present a negative test or the EU certificate they cannot even use public transport in France”, she laments.

Last October, thanks to the support of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and private donations, a 24-hour border clinic was opened in Oulx. The structure is run by the Rainbow4Africa team, and during the day it is also supported by a doctor from the NGO Medu (Doctors for Human Rights). “The NGOs and voluntary associations that operate in this town continue to be present day and night to guarantee basic humanitarian aid, medical examinations, socio-legal support, food and clothing to those who try to cross the border,” explains Giulia Spagna, director of the DRC at the country. “Everyone makes something available. In March, DRC will continue training with and with shelter operators to further strengthen humanitarian response, including modules on recognizing vulnerabilities and mental health principles for staff and guests,” says Spagna. At the same time, and given the large presence of children, the organizations present in the Val di Susa territory are working with the Nutriaid association to set up a pediatric clinic.

“We shouldn’t be here. Why doesn’t the State have a positive presence in the lives of these people, who are considered marginal only because of their irregular situation? It shouldn’t be the third sector that deals with public health, but rather the national health system”, denounces the doctor.

“We assisted a Syrian family with a five-year-old girl who had undergone surgery for cardiovascular disease when she was one year old. Her parents were worried. No one explained to them how to enter France legally. At Fraternità Massi we try to give them all the information they need thanks to other organizations that are dedicated to social and legal aspects. These people are political subjects, not political objects. Emigrants must be free to decide how to move”, protests Franchi.

Night has fallen in the shelter, and the dormitory is nearly full. “Every day between 50 and 80 people sleep here. Above all families”, says Silvia Massaro, one of the shelter’s activists. “We try to offer those who arrive a moment of well-being. Chatting with others and washing are simple actions, but they restore dignity. We feel like a drop of water in the sea, and we try to make your journey more human.”

Fraternità Massi opened its doors in June 2018, when the migratory flow shifted to the paths that lead from Claviere, the last municipality on the border, to the Clarée valley. Until then, most migrants from the Mediterranean route preferred to enter France by crossing the border of the Maritime Alps, between Ventimiglia and Menton.

The suspension of the Schengen treaty in 2015 and the attack on the Bataclan hall in Paris, which was followed by new anti-terrorism laws in 2017, led the French government to close the borders with Italy. That’s why people move along the border alpine valley of Susa, which turns out to be an easier route than Ventimiglia. In Bardonecchia, another town on the Franco-Italian border, once you have crossed the Colle della Scalla alpine pass, you are already in French territory. However, it is a very dangerous route due to ice and avalanches: in the winter of 2017 several migrants lost their lives. This pushes people in transit to move further south along the Claviere trails, passing through Oulx first.

“We opened in June 2018. We attend to the urgent and humanitarian needs of those who cross the border,” explains Reverend Chiampo, parish priest of Bussoleno and president of Talità Kum, the foundation that manages the space. “With the arrival of winter, we have more and more guests, and since October we have been open 24 hours a day. Without the volunteers and the operators it would not be possible to do it. We could not accommodate all these people, who have come mainly from the Balkan route since the spring of last year”, adds the priest.

In the last three months, at least 2,000 people have passed through Oulx and crossed the Franco-Italian border. Most of them come from Afghanistan and Iran: they are families, men, women and children who have traveled for months along the Balkan route. They suffered from hunger and cold. They have tested the “game” several times. By the time they reach Oulx, they are exhausted. Among them, about a hundred minors traveling alone have been housed in the shelter”, confirms Spagna. The The return of the Taliban government is too recent to explain these figures. The crisis in the Middle East and Afghanistan is not a consequence of recent events, but a phenomenon with older roots.

“I left Iran four years ago,” says Feroz (not her real name), 22. “The Iranian government does not allow us to be free. If you are a Christian or against the political system, they can suppress you, arrest you or kill you. I don’t want to live like this”, comments the young man as he closes his backpack in the courtyard of the shelter. “I am here with my father. I had to rest. He is older. Here they have cured him, because he had problems with his legs. Tonight we will try to cross the border again. After the violence we have suffered in Croatia, nothing scares me anymore.”

At the border, hope for a better future is often met with obstacles and abuse. This is documented in the report. Closed doors of the Danish Council for Refugees in collaboration with the Association for Legal Studies on Migration (ASGI, for its acronym in Italian), Tavola Valdese and Cáritas Italiana, the organizations present in the Fraternità Massi shelter. “Migrants suffer violence on the Balkan route and in their countries of origin. In addition, when they arrive at the French border, they suffer the psychological violence of the French police. Sometimes they leave people abandoned in the woods”, denounces Franchi.

According to the report, abuses at the Franco-Italian border are committed above all against unaccompanied minors. The French police return them to Italy with no possibility of appeal. Franchi concludes: “People live in the open, without assistance. That does not help global health, especially in times of pandemic. We, as a health center, believe that we can try to guarantee help to those who pass. In the refuge we try by all means to keep families together and do everything possible to help migrants feel protected. The border just causes huge problems.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which in just one week has generated more than a million displaced persons, is also of concern at this distant point on the borders of the former Soviet republics. Although almost three thousand kilometers separate them, in Oulx they are preparing. “Rainbow4Africa is organizing groups of volunteers to be sent to Romania, specifically to the border with Ukraine”, explains Eloisa Franchi. “It is still too early to know if refugees will arrive. The Ukrainian community in Italy and Europe is very large, so if they come they will easily find the hospitality of family and friends”, she assures. Several institutions, such as the Milan City Council, have also set up a shelter to welcome these people.

Unlike those who have fled from the Middle East, Afghanistan or Africa, people leaving Ukraine today do have the right to remain on European territory. “I doubt that people will try to cross the Franco-Italian border like the rest of the refugees,” Franchi concludes.

Meanwhile, every day dozens of migrants who flee from countries with authoritarian regimes or forgotten conflicts, risking their lives on the roads that cross the Alps, continue to knock on the doors of Europe.

