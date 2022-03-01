Covid-19: Washington is on guard against the arrival of the caravan of truckers | International

National Guard vehicles and troops are deployed on the National Mall near the capital’s Washington Monument. STEFANI REYNOLDS (AFP)

President Joe Biden will offer his first State of the Union address on Tuesday in a Congress fenced off by security measures. The bars that surrounded the Capitol for months after the assault on January 6, 2020 have been raised again “as a precaution,” according to the police, who are preparing for a possible protest by truckers against mandatory health measures due to the pandemic. , inspired by the Canadian case. While the scope of the demonstration is up in the air, the Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 National Guard members and fifty armored military vehicles to assist local agents in the event of an incident.

The self-styled People’s Caravan is broadcasting its 4,000-kilometer journey from California to the capital on Facebook. In the broadcast, you can see a row made up of several trucks and people supporting them on the sidewalks with American flags. The activists are scheduled to arrive on March 5 at the Beltway, a bypass that surrounds Washington. The deployment of the National Guard, which will help control traffic at designated posts and points leading to the Capitol, has been approved until March 8 both inside and outside the city.

Kyle Sefcik, organizer of one of the main caravans that have left California for the US capital, has published this Monday that the line of vehicles has been dissolved due to the lack of participants. “I have been interrogated, censored, detained and accused by federal government agencies,” Sefcik affirmed without evidence at the Washington Monument, where he announced that he will be there this Tuesday to demand that the Joe Biden Administration put an end to the state of emergency declared by its predecessor to stop the coronavirus.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have reported that the caravan situation is being closely monitored, with a Critical Incident Response Plan for the Capitol. “I have requested the support of outside law enforcement agencies, as well as the National Guard, to help us with our security precautions,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Sunday. The truckers, according to the information, come from different parts of the country, not only from California. Participants include activists traveling from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

American truckers decided to organize a caravan to the US capital when protests broke out in Canada three weeks ago. Since then, more and more states have lifted restrictions related to the pandemic and last Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed the recommendations on the use of masks. In addition, the Supreme Court rejected in January the order signed by Biden that required workers in large companies to be vaccinated against covid-19.

