Covid-19, what are the brain changes it causes? – Health

Even a mild case of covid-19 can damage the brain and confuse thinking, scientists have found in a study that highlights the disease’s alarming impact on mental function.

researchers identified brain damage associated with covid months after infection, including in the region related to smelland a reduction in size equivalent to a decade of normal aging.

The changes were related to cognitive impairment in the study, which was published on Monday in the magazine Nature. The findings represent startling evidence of the virus’ impact on the central nervous system.

More research will be required to understand whether evidence from Oxford University’s Wellcome Center for Integrative Neuroimaging means that Covid-19 will exacerbate the global burden of dementia – which cost an estimated $1.3 trillion in the year the pandemic began – and other neurodegenerative conditions.

“This is a very novel study with compelling data,” said Avindra Nath, clinical director of the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, who was not involved in the research. “The findings are very intriguing, with important implications for the general population.”

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is widely considered a respiratory pathogen that attacks the lungs. However, if viewed from a narrow point of view, the myriad neurological complications, including confusion, stroke, and neuromuscular disorders, that manifest during the acute phase of the disease, are overlooked.

Other effects like concentration problems, headache, sensory disturbances, depression and even psychosis can persist for months as part of a constellation of symptoms called prolonged covid.

To investigate changes in the brain, neuroscientist Gwenaelle Douaud and her colleagues tapped into the world’s largest database of magnetic resonance imaging. Initial MRI scans of the brains of 785 volunteers were taken before the pandemic began as part of the UK Biobank’s research, which combines large-scale, detailed clinical and genomic data from half a million people.

A subsequent scan was taken a mean of 38 months later. By then, 401 participants had tested positive for covid. The uninfected remainder served as a control group, which was similar to the survivors in age, gender, and many risk factors, including blood pressure, obesity, smoking, socioeconomic status, and diabetes.

The study participants, ages 51 to 81, were mostly Caucasian.

quite surprised

“We were quite surprised to see some clear differences in how the brain had changed in the participants who got infected,” Douaud said in an interview. Whether the effects persist or can be partially reversed as neural networks repair themselves requires more research, he said. “The brain is ‘plastic’ and can heal itself.”

Among those infected an average of 4.5 months before their second scan, the researchers found a greater reduction in gray matter thickness in brain regions associated with smell, known as the orbitofrontal cortex and parahippocampal gyrus.

The finding may help explain the impaired sense of smell experienced by many COVID patients, as a result of direct viral damage or inflammation triggered by the body’s immune response to the virus.

A loss of gray matter, which makes up the brain’s outermost layer, represents degeneration, said Leah Beauchamp, a neuropharmacologist at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne. “This is really concerning,” she said.

The infected group also showed a 0.2% to 2% greater reduction in brain size compared to those who had not been infected and showed greater cognitive decline based on their performance when performing complex tasks. This was associated with atrophy, or shrinkage, in a specific part of the cerebellum, an area in the back and bottom of the brain linked to cognition.

The differences between infected and uninfected participants were more marked in older people.

Identify mechanisms

“What will be pertinent now is to identify the mechanisms that lead to this degeneration in the acute phase of the disease so that we can try to intervene,” Beauchamp said.

Studies of blood samples and the central nervous system of patients are needed to uncover the mechanisms that result in these brain changes, said Serena Spudich, Gilbert H. Glaser Professor of Neurology at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn. .

Recent research revealed the plasticity of the brain’s connectivity and structure, he said. The findings suggest there may be a renewal of damaged neural pathways that could ultimately result in full recovery for affected patients.

“We are fortunate to have extremely resilient brains that can function through many potential damages without experiencing any impairment,” he said in an email. “Hopefully, these neuroimaging findings equate to few clinical consequences in most people infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

The study participants were not selected because they were experiencing prolonged symptoms of covid. Some of the findings may have been incidental and have no impact. Still, both Nath and Beauchamp said it will be important to identify whether prolonged Covid symptoms correlate with brain abnormalities or the results of any other pathological tests.

subtle changes

The size of the changes in the individual scans were “subtle” and not visible to the naked eye, Douaud said. A 0.2% reduction in gray matter represents approximately one year of normal aging in an older person’s brain. A 2% reduction represents about 10 years of aging.

Nearly all of the infected participants recovered at home, suggesting the findings could be relevant to the majority of Covid survivors around the world.

Among the 15 who were hospitalized for Covid, there was evidence of even stronger and more widely distributed effects in the brain, Douaud said. The research supports growing evidence that brain changes can occur after SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in people who did not need hospitalization, said Joanna Hellmuth, a neurologist and assistant professor at the University of California.

“Future research efforts may help us understand whether these brain changes are clinically relevant and associated with specific neurological problems after Covid,” he said.

