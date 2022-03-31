Covid-19, what changes for the Green pass, dad and quarantine from 1 April

Two years after its establishment, tomorrow, April 1st 2022, the state of emergency will expire expected to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. With the decree law of March 24, we are gradually returning to normality. Thanks to the vaccination campaign and the evolution of variants, the disease has a far less impact than it had in 2020. This means that measures introduced can begin to be loose. But, in practice, what will change from tomorrow? Let’s see all the news.

Fewer stakes on the Green pass

The major changes concern the use of the Green pass, which is resized (Open has already done an in-depth study here). At the moment it is necessary to show the basic green certification to enter the public officesin the non-essential storesi, in museumsto use the local public transport and to stay at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. From tomorrow, thisobligation will no longer apply, although the Ffp2 mask will continue to be required on trams, metro and buses. As for the Super Green passuntil today, in the workplace, those over 50 they were required to show it, under penalty of suspension from employment. In addition, the same rule applied to everyone on long-distance public transport (i.e. those who move from one region to another) and for i indoor tables of bars and restaurants. To stay in all these places, from tomorrow, basic green certification will suffice. This means that even the unvaccinated will be able to access it again by showing a negative swab.

Quarantine only for postives

From 1 April they will be subjected toisolation only the positives at Covid, while i close contacts will have to observe theself-monitoring for 10 days. There will be no differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated: they can all go out, but wearing the Ffp2 mask indoors and they will swab after 5 days. The surgical mask, on the other hand, remains mandatory until April 30 in closed places.

The color system is abolished

Furthermore, from tomorrow the “color” surveillance system of the regions will cease, which means that even the unvaccinated will be able to move freely throughout the Italian territory, regardless of the number of infections recorded in the region in which they live.

Less Dad at school and trips are back

They remain masks mandatory also in school buildingswhere, however, from tomorrow those will be sufficient surgical instead of Ffp2 for all children over six years of age. However, if the positives of the class are at least four, the obligation of Ffp2 for close contacts will be triggered for 10 days. Symptomatic patients will only be able to access by showing a negative test and the Dad will be adopted only for students whose positivity is certified by a doctor. The educational outputs will then return, the trips, and sporting events. Finally, the reintegration of unvaccinated school staff begins, who had been suspended in the last three months, but will not be able to return to class. In any case, the basic Green pass will be required.

Full capacity stadiums

The sport events will return to take place a full capacity. If they are outdoors, you can access with the basic Green pass, while indoors you will need the Super Green pass. Also, either way it will be the Ffp2 mask is mandatory.

