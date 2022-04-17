Covid-19: What do the low numbers of the pandemic in Colombia mean? – Health

After 139,741 deaths from covid-19 in Colombia and more than six million cases, this Friday The Ministry of Health reported in its daily report three people killed by the virus in the countrya figure that had not been recorded since the beginning of 2020 when the pandemic was just beginning.

However, it should be mentioned that The low numbers of deaths and infections that have been recorded in recent weeks do not mean the end of the pandemicbut the evolution of a viral dynamic that for the moment projects more contagious but less deadly variables.

In fact, the increase in covid-19 cases registered by countries such as China and other European nations such as England, Germany and Italy, demonstrates this.

Specifically, Sars-CoV-2 is easily modified to the extent that it is transmitted between people, and as an EL TIEMPO report said, there are still 2.8 billion people on the planet (almost a third of humanity) who have not received vaccines against covid-19 and they are the regions inhabited by potential ‘factories’ of more transmissible or more deadly forms of the virus, which could put at risk the respite that the pandemic currently has in terms of cases and deaths, as is happening in Colombia.

In this way, a low number of deaths in the country is good news, but this does not mean the end of the pandemic and even less the disappearance of the virus. It is a stage that it is necessary to take care of as a whole to prolong it and prevent it from reactivating. For that measures must continue to be applied to protect people with risk factors (older adults, patients with immunological problems, who suffer from cancer, are undergoing treatments that alter their defenses, etc.), complete the vaccination schedules-including booster doses according to the provisions of the Ministry of Health-and carefully monitor those conglomerates in the that the virus can circulate with greater intensity.

In summary, the figures of the pandemic in the country in recent days are a good path towards an endemic phase that would allow coexistence with the virus but in more predictable and manageable contexts.

However, it is worth mentioning that the World Health Organization (WHO) is the health authority responsible for declaring the end of the pandemic and given the asymmetries in terms of health resources and availability of vaccines in many countries, this is not yet possible, even if in some places it is thought that the page of the pandemic can already be turned over.

Even recently (April 13) the international body decided maintain the declaration of international health emergency or pandemic because “this is not the time to lower our guard”, but rather for countries to continue preparing to face this type of crisis.

In this regard, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the WHO Emergency Committee (a body made up of independent scientists) has recommended not changing the alert level in relation to covid-19 in view of the fact that the virus continues to spread intensely.

