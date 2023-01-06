News

Covid-19: what is known about XBB.1.5, the coronavirus subvariant that spreads rapidly in the US

The coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

In December 2021, after almost two years of the covid-19 pandemic, everything seemed to return to a certain normality thanks to the advancement of vaccines administered around the world.

However, the appearance of the omicron variant once again set off alarm bells due to its high transmission capacity and, since then, it has become the dominant variant responsible for infections in most countries.

More recently, a subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5 and detected in the United States last October, is proving to be the “most contagious” of those recorded in the last two years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). ).

And it has already been detected in at least 30 countries around the world.

