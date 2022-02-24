COVID-19: What is natural immunity?

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher told 9NEWS if people who have natural immunity from having had COVID-19 should get vaccinated and boosted.

COLORADO, USA — As mask mandates come to an end in Colorado and many people are now able to go to bars, restaurants, school and work without wearing a mask, some experts are still warning that we should not let our guard down.

“Even if we start to [terminar] these mandates at the local, state, national and worldwide level, it’s not like we’re out of the woods yet,” said Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher.

In this week’s segment, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher of Servicios de la Raza and 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi discussed natural immunity and the repercussions of not getting vaccinated when infected with COVID-19, as well as what Coloradans should do with fewer restrictions across the state.

9NEWS: As Colorado’s mask mandates end, what’s your overall take on it?

Gonzalez-Fisher: This is the result of having 65% of the Colorado population vaccinated, plus a high percentage of people who have natural immunity at the same time, because they contracted an omicron variant infection that was not serious. Or even if it was severe, they still have some kind of antibodies that developed there.

So this led to us having a moment, maybe a couple of months, two or three months, of herd immunity. That’s what we wanted to have from the beginning.

What is herd immunity?

Gonzalez-Fisher: When you have herd immunity, if I’m infected and I join a group of 100 people, maybe 85% will have antibodies and not be infected, and my infection won’t create a public health problem. As it will happen if they are not vaccinated or if they are not immune.

So one thing is, you have masks, put them away. We will use them again.

If you have natural immunity from having COVID-19, should you still get vaccinated or boosted?

Gonzalez-Fisher: People who had their immunity when infected with COVID, but were not vaccinated and later became ill with the omicron variant, had a worse prognosis or worse clinical course than those who became infected with the omicron variant with two or three doses of the vaccine .

This tells us that despite having developed antibodies, due to a natural infection, these are not as long lasting, nor of such good quality, nor as effective as those obtained with the vaccine. That is why we must continue to insist that people get their first dose, or their booster shot.

According to González-Fisher, those who have two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have a better response, or less risk, of becoming infected than those who do not.

“But more importantly, they have a lower risk of having a severe infection or being in intensive care or even dying from the disease,” he said.

González-Fisher said that when you compare “this group with two vaccines, against those who had a booster,” the difference is greater and “it is better, and it is recommended to have three doses instead of two.”

“And the other thing that I want people to consider is that we learned a lot of things during the pandemic,” he added. “We must not forget to wash our hands, we must not forget to clean our surfaces, we must not forget to maintain a certain social distance because there are other infections that we can transmit.”

According to him board Statewide, a total of 75.1% of the Colorado population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the Hispanic population continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the state, at 39.10%.

In a previous articleDr. González-Fisher said it’s a combination of factors that make it hard for some people to get vaccinated.

“About 42% of the people we serve are uninsured and this is one of the things that has some impact on them,” Gonzalez-Fisher said. “The other part is that many of the people we serve are Spanish speakers, they don’t understand the system. They are frontline workers who sometimes don’t have permission from their employers to go get vaccinated, and there is a lot of distrust in the system.”

Breed Servicesthe state’s largest nonprofit serving Latinos, continues to work to bring more resources and information about COVID-19 to Coloradans who are the hardest to reach.

The organization offers an extended-hour clinic every Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm located at 3131 W. 14th Ave. No appointment necessary.

This weekend, Services will hold a mobile clinic in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate in Denver known as Health Window at Greley. They will be there on Saturday, February 26 from 9 am to 3 pm and Sunday, February 27 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Salida del Sol Academy located at 111 East 26th Street.

Ventanilla de Salud offers clinics continuously every Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm

