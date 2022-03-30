Covid-19: what is the “silent” omicron like, the sub-variant that is already dominant throughout the world

Omicron BA.2

The extremely transmissible omicron variant is being replaced worldwide by a sub-variant, BA.2, also known as “silent omicron”.

Until mid-March, the most common variant on the planet was the BA.1, which surprised experts due to its level of transmissibility, although it was less dangerous than others.

But already the WHO (World Health Organization) said that the subvariant BA.2. it represents almost 86% of the sequenced cases.

Infections, which were rapidly declining everywhere after unimaginable daily highs caused by omicron, have risen again in Europe in recent weeks, and according to the director of the WHO European division, Hans Kluge, it is due to the BA lineage. two.

