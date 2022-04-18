Covid-19: When and where will indoor masks cease to be mandatory? | Society

The Council of Ministers this Tuesday will approve the new rule that will allow people to go without a mask in most interiors. It will enter into force on the same day of its publication in the BOE, on Wednesday, April 20. In the absence of the final text, this is what is already known about the new regulation of the face mask.

Where are masks still mandatory?

They will continue to be mandatory in all types of public transport (buses, trains, planes, subways, ships…) and discretionary (such as taxis and VTC). Also in all health centers and establishments, including hospitals (except for hospitalized people, if they are in their room without visitors), health centers, places of blood transfusion or similar and pharmacies. Finally, masks will be mandatory in social health centers (residences).

Will the users of the residences have to wear masks?

No. It is considered their home, so they will not have to bring them, but workers and visitors will.

Will we still have to wear it at work?

The law does not oblige, as a general rule, to keep the mask in the workplace, but it will be a matter that will be decided by the occupational risk prevention services of each company.

Do I have to bring it if I work in a place where it is mandatory?

Yes, people who practice their profession in places where it is still compulsory (transport, health centers, pharmacies…) will have to maintain them.

What do I do if I have symptoms of covid?

People with mild covid symptoms who are under the age of 60 and healthy should no longer self-isolate. But they will have to continue wearing a mask until 10 days after presenting the first signs of the disease.

At what times will it be recommended, even if it is not mandatory?

Health continues to recommend “responsible use of the mask”, especially for vulnerable people (over 60 years of age, pregnant women, immunosuppressed patients…), provided that the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

Will students have to wear a mask in class?

No. In fact, the Health technicians and the autonomous communities, in their recommendations, expressly request that they withdraw. It was something that the Spanish Society of Pediatrics had been demanding for weeks. A recent study in Catalonia showed that there were no great differences in transmission in the classrooms of children under six years of age, in which the mask is not mandatory, and in that of the elderly, where it is.

What other countries have taken this measure?

In most countries of the European Union, the mask was no longer mandatory indoors (with some exceptions, such as public transport and health and social health centers). Among the large surrounding countries, only Italy and Portugal maintain it.

Has it been a decision endorsed by the technicians?

Half. The Alert Report, made up of Health technicians and the autonomous communities, had prepared a draft that included the basic measures that are now announced. But it was not final. This body had only met once to discuss the issue and planned to continue moving forward. Sources of the paper indicate to EL PAÍS that they wanted to address fringes, such as regulating work centers, but the minister has considered the document approved despite the fact that this body had not voted on it.

Why is this decision being made now?

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained this weekend in an interview in EL PAÍS that the decision is endorsed by the Alert Report thanks to the high vaccination coverage enjoyed by Spain, with 92.5% of the population older than 12 years with the complete guideline.

What do public health experts think?

There is no unanimity. Some believe that it was time, even that it has been delayed. Others see it as too hasty. The Spanish Society of Epidemiology shows its reservations. He believes that the decision has not been given by epidemiological data, since it is announced two weeks in advance of its application, and demands that the reasons for this step be well explained. “The use of the mask indoors is a very iconic measure, and very visible, and its removal also sends the message that there is no longer a need for any measure. It must be remembered that the new surveillance strategy is based on the need to focus protection on vulnerable people and, for this to be effective, it is essential that some measures be maintained in the areas where these people reside, live and work. Part of its success lies in the fact that those who are not vulnerable protect those who are with their behavior and compliance with these minimum measures”, explains the society.

When will face masks be phased out entirely?

Health insists on taking progressive steps. Contrary to other countries, such as the United Kingdom, which have lifted restrictions all at once, Spain has done so gradually. The Ministry of Health has not yet ruled on the following milestones for the complete elimination of masks.