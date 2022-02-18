Covid-19: When will the fourth peak of the pandemic end in Colombia? – Health

Despite the fact that other countries have begun to relax the measures to contain the pandemic, the Ministry of Health assures that in Colombia is still too early to end the fourth peak, even though the numbers of new infections and deaths from covid-19 have been declining for several days.



biosecurity measures such as permanent use of masks – both in open and closed spaces – remain in force at least until the epidemiological committee does not consider otherwise.

In this sense, says the Ministry of Health, it has been considered that Colombia is going behind in what corresponds to the affectation by covid-19 in relation to other countries in Europe that have already overcome the omicron wave and where decisions have already been made about measures.

Surely only until the third week of March we will be reaching the minimum level

The Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, assured that Colombia “has a peak, which according to studies by the National Institute of Health (INS), is already declining in terms of cases, but surely only until the third week of March will we be reaching the minimum level”.

Vaccination against covid-19, according to scientific evidence, remains the most effective tool to avoid hospitalization and death from the virus. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Alvarez / ETCE

Ruiz Gómez was emphatic in recalling that the pandemic has not come to an end, nor have the biosecurity measures. In fact, he assured that to date there is not enough information to determine what its future will be. However, one of the most likely scenarios is that an endemic situation arises, but this does not imply that there will not continue to be peaks in the virus.

For some experts, in the course of the year the covid-19 pandemic will become an endemic disease, which in no way means that it is no longer serious or that it is no longer a public health problem, but rather that it becomes a respiratory virus with mortality in special populations, as in the case of influenza.

The evidence shows that the omicron variant has a tendency to transform into a less deadly form than the previous strains, highlighting the thousands of lives that have been saved thanks to the vaccination against covid-19 and for this reason the ministry invites the population to initiate and complete immunization schemes, as well as go for booster doses, which for those over 18 years of age must be applied four months after the second.

