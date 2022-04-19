Covid: 201 positive in Brescia in 24 hours, 1,614 in Lombardy

Contagions are decreasing, even more so on Easter day when just over 12 thousand tampons have been processed in Lombardy, and on average they are even ten times as much: few tampons even on Easter Monday, so the curve in the next few days will be slightly jolted downwards . But no effect on hospitals, no restrictions: all thanks to vaccines.

The infections in the province of Brescia

The numbers of the regional bulletin. There are only 201 positives from Brescia on Easter Sunday, 6,631 in seven days with an average of 947 cases per day, down 2.9% over the seven days and 3.1% over the previous seven days: now stable for five days under a thousand infections per day on average.

The incidence stands at 532 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days. In the last 48 hours, new infections in 157 Municipalities. There is only one country that resists: in Lozio, in Valcamonica, there has been no contagion for more than a month now.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 1,614 new positives, 53,711 in seven days with an average of 7,673 infections per day, down by 1.9% over the seven days and by 2.6% over the previous seven days. The situation in hospitals: as of April 18, 1,152 Covid patients were hospitalized (Sunday were 1,141, Saturday 1,161) and of these 36 are in serious condition in intensive care.

Finally, there are 28 coronavirus deaths across the region, in the last 24 hours: the moving average (upward) is just under 26 deaths per day in the last seven days.

