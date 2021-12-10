Covid: 20,497 positive, 118 victims in 24 hours – Health

There are 20,497 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 12,527.

Instead, there were 118 victims in one day, yesterday there were 79.

There are 716,287 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday there were 312,828. The positivity rate is 2.86%, down from 4% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 816 patients in intensive care in Italy, five more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 76. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 6,483, 150 more than yesterday.

In Italy the twenty thousand infections (today 20,497) have not been touched since last April 3 when 21,261 positives were recorded. As for the deaths, which today were 118, we must go back to May 28, when 126 deaths were recorded.

“In recent weeks there is a growth trend of the epidemic, although more late than in other European countries. The circulation of the virus is higher in the north-eastern areas of our country and the most affected age groups are those most young people under 20 and between 30 and 49 “. This was highlighted by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, in a video message analyzing the weekly monitoring data.