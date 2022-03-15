Covid, 218 million unusable masks will be destroyed: storage costs 313 thousand euros per month

Impossible to use and without any certification, the first masks acquired during the first phase of the health emergency caused by Covid are destined for pulping, also because keeping them costs. About 218 million unusable masks will be destroyed at the request of the commissioner of Francesco Figliuolo, who will leave office on 31 March with the end of the state of emergency. A specialized waste company, A2A, which has won the specific tender, is responsible for the disposal, for 698 thousand euros.

The devices to be eliminated are the so-called community masks (acquired from the previous commissioner structure, allowed in an early phase of the pandemic, without certifications and less effective than surgical ones), which so far have been stored in the facility’s warehouses for 313 thousand euros a month. “They have never been requested, neither by the regions, nor by other affiliated entities” and “today they no longer find any possibility of employment”, reads the Commissioner’s decision. In full emergency when personal protective equipment was unavailable also because the major manufacturers were in China the use of cloth masks it was allowed because it was still considered a barrier in the absence of surgical ones.