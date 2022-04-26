Covid: 253 new infections and no deaths in Fvg – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 26 – Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 3,574 tests and swabs, 253 positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 7.07%. In detail, 58 new infections were detected out of 1,521 molecular swabs (3.81%), out of 2,053 rapid antigenic tests 195 cases (9.5%). There are 6 people admitted to intensive care (stable), patients in other wards 161 (+4). This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi.



The age group most affected by the infection is 40-49 years (18.58%), followed by 50-59 (15.81%) and 30-39 (14.62%). There are no deaths today. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 4,984: 1,233 in Trieste, 2,358 in Udine, 942 in Pordenone and 451 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 329,491, the clinically healed 276, the people in isolation 23,660. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, 358,578 people have been positive: 78,154 in Trieste, 149,189 in Udine, 85,768 in Pordenone, 40,023 in Gorizia and 5,444 from outside the region.



With regard to the regional health system, 9 positivity was detected in the Giuliano Isontina university health authority; 7 in the Friuli Centrale university health authority; one in the Western Friuli health authority; 2 in the Irccs Burlo Garofolo of Trieste; one to the regional health coordination agency. With regard to the Fvg residences for the elderly, the infection of 2 guests was recorded. (HANDLE).

