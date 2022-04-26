Covid: 29,575 positive, 146 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – There are 29,575 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 24,878. On the other hand, the victims are 146, an increase compared to the 93 recorded the day before.



Molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amount to 182,675, compared to 138,803 yesterday. The positivity rate is 16.2%, down from 17.9% in the previous 24 hours. There are 409 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 23. Patients in ordinary wards reach 10,328, or 278 more than yesterday.



Also according to the ministry’s data, the number of people currently positive for Covid declined to 1,234,976, 7,624 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,191,323 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,927. The discharged and healed are 14,793,420, an increase of 37,462 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

