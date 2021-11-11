Covid, 30 new positives in Piacenza. No deaths, intensive care is on the rise

No deaths, 30 new positive cases (of which 23 symptomatic), a new hospitalization in intensive care (currently 4 patients are hospitalized).

Here are the data on the trend of the Covid pandemic in Piacentino, as reported by today’s regional health bulletin. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 1,600 deaths, while the people infected with the virus are a total of 26,805.

THE TREND OF THE PANDEMIC

IN THE REGION – Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 436,840 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 549 more than yesterday, out of a total of 28,988 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made since yesterday is 1.9%.

VACCINES – Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues, extended to all citizens over 12 years of age. The progressive count of vaccine administrations carried out can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed. All information about the campaign. At 3:00 pm a total of 7,021,692 doses were administered; out of the total, 3,515,052 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

CONTACT TRACING – The control and prevention activity continues: of the newly infected, 176 are asymptomatic identified as part of the regional contact tracing and screening activities. Overall, of the new positives 188 were already in isolation at the time of the swab execution, 273 were identified within already known foci. Of the 176 asymptomatic, 101 were identified thanks to contact tracing, 1 with serological screening, 16 through the tests for risk categories introduced by the Region, 3 with pre-hospitalization tests. An epidemiological investigation is still ongoing for 55 cases.

MIDDLE AGE – The average age of new positives today is 42.2 years.

SWABS – In the last 24 hours, 14,952 molecular swabs were carried out, for a total of 6,281,944. In addition, there are also 14,036 quick swabs.

HEALS – As for the total number of people healed, they are 330 more than yesterday and reach 414,180. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are today 9,023 (+211). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 8,632 (+198), 95.7% of the total number of active cases.

DEATH – Unfortunately, there are eight deaths: one in the province of Parma (a 96-year-old woman); two in the province of Bologna (an 84-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man); one in the province of Ravenna (an 89-year-old man); three in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two women aged 98 and 83 and a man aged 89, all of whom died in the Forlì area); one in Rimini (a 91-year-old woman). There are no deaths in the other provinces. In total, there have been 13,637 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.

INTENSIVE CARE – In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 4 in Piacenza (+1), 7 in Parma (-1); 4 in Reggio Emilia (number unchanged compared to yesterday); 3 in Modena (unchanged); 12 in Bologna (+1); 2 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (+1), 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 3 in Forlì (-1); 1 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in Cesena (like yesterday).

POSITIVITY – These are the cases of positivity in the area since the beginning of the epidemic, which refer not to the province of residence, but to the one in which the diagnosis was made: 26,805 in Piacenza (+30 compared to yesterday, of which 23 symptomatic) , 33,312 in Parma (+13, of which 2 symptomatic), 51,982 in Reggio Emilia (+31, of which 26 symptomatic), 73,352 in Modena (+18, of which 4 symptomatic), 91,620 in Bologna (+88, of which 41 symptomatic), 14,073 cases in Imola (+46, of which 32 symptomatic), 26,253 in Ferrara (+38, of which 26 symptomatic), 35,374 in Ravenna (+109, of which 86 symptomatic), 19,479 in Forlì (+65 , of which 49 symptomatic), 22,269 in Cesena (+48, of which 29 symptomatic) and 42,321 in Rimini (+63, of which 55 symptomatic). Compared to what previously communicated, 2 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

THE MONTHLY TREND OF THE PANDEMIC IN THE PIACENTINO

