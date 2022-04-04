Covid, 30,630 new infections and 125 victims. There are 10,241 hospitalized patients with symptoms
There are 30,630 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,588. The victims are instead 125, an increase compared to 118 yesterday. The hospitalized with symptoms are 10,241 or 224 more than yesterday. There are 483 people in intensive care, six fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. In total they are 1,274,305 people currently positive, 9,711 fewer in the last 24 hours.
14,877,144 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,909. The discharged and the healed are 13,442,930, an increase of 40,915 compared to yesterday. There are 211,214 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 364,182. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down slightly from 14.7% yesterday.
