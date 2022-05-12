Covid: 313 new cases in Parma, two hospitalized in intensive care. In the region 16 deaths

Covid: 313 new positives are registered in the province of Parma, for a total of 121,488 since the start of the pandemic. Two people are hospitalized in intensive care. In addition, 16 deaths occurred in Emilia-Romagna (none in Parma).

According to the data of the Region, updated at 12, in Emilia-Romagna there are 3,578 new cases of coronvirus, for a total of 1,499,920 since the beginning of the pandemic. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.8%.

The average age of the new positives is 43.4 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces sees Bologna with 859 new cases (out of a total of 299,505 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (637 out of 225,783) and Reggio Emilia (393 out of 164,387): then, Ravenna (319 out of 134,108), Parma (313 out of 121,488 total), Rimini (252 out of 136,185); then Ferrara (190 out of 100,509), Cesena (178 out of 80,182), Forlì (153 out of 67,190), and Piacenza (149 out of 75,948); finally, the Imola district with 135 new positive cases out of a total of 44,635 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases, that is the actual sick, they are 41,460 (-153). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 40,236 (-127), 97% of the total number of active cases.

There are also 16 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (2 men aged 76 and 77 and a woman aged 89), 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a woman aged 53), 3 in the province of Modena (2 men aged 92 and 93 and an 86-year-old woman), 4 in the province of Bologna (an 81-year-old man, 3 women of 77, 85 and 93 years), 1 in Ferrara (a 93-year-old man), 3 in the province of Ravenna (2 men of 71 and 74 years old, a 95 year old woman), 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 84 year old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, 16,767 deaths in Emilia-Romagna since the beginning of the epidemic.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 31 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -6.1%), the average age is 67.1 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,193 (-24 compared to yesterday, -2%), average age 76.2 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 4 in Modena (-3); 8 in Bologna (unchanged); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 5 in Ferrara (+1); 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged) and 3 in Rimini (+1). No hospitalization in Cesena (like yesterday).

THE healed they are 3,715 more than yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,391,693.



Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,448,049 doses were administered; of the total 3,790,364 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,883,697.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign on the Region’s website.