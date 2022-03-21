Covid, 32,573 positives, 119 deaths The positivity rate is 14.9% – Health

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 32,573 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours were 60,415. The victims are 119 instead (yesterday there were 93).

There are 1,175,280 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 2,456 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 13,895,188 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 157,904. The discharged and healed are 12,562,004, with an increase of 30,870 compared to yesterday.

There are 218,216 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 370,466. The positivity rate is 14.9%, down from 16.3% yesterday. On the other hand, 463 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 4 less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 31. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,728, or 298 more than yesterday.