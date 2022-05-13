Covid: 38,507 positive, 115 victims – Health

I’m 38,507 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 39,317. The victims are 115 instead, with a decrease of 15 compared to yesterday.

There are 265,647 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 268,654. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down slightly from 14.6% yesterday. 341 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 7 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 44. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 7,907, or 251 less than yesterday.

“As for the general epidemiological situation in Italy, it is viral circulation is still quite high. It is therefore important to continue to maintain the measures inspired by prudence but above all it is particularly important to carry out the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine for those who have not yet taken it and the fourth dose for the vulnerable over 80s or over 60s “. Prevention director of the ministry of health, Gianni Rezza, commenting in video the data of the weekly monitoring on the progress of Covid-19.

In Italy on May 3, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the BA.2 sub-variant predominant and the presence of some cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron itself. These are the results of the rapid survey conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

“The cases of Covid-19 in Italy are in slow but steady decrease for a few weeks now and this is evidenced by the incidence of cases which is decreasing, such as the transmissibility index Rt. In all Italian Regions we see a decrease and infections are decreasing in all age groups and in particular between 0 and 19 years. “This was stated by Anna Teresa Palamara, who heads the Infectious Diseases Department of the ISS, commenting on the data of the weekly monitoring on Covid-19.

The weekly incidence falls nationwide: 458 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (6-12 May) against 559 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (29 April-5 May). In the period April 20-May 3, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.89-1.01), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The transmissibility index Rt based on cases with hospitalization, also detects the weekly monitoring, is below the epidemic threshold and decreasing compared to the previous week: Rt is in fact equal to 0.84 (0.82-0.87 ) on 3/5/2022 against 0.91 (0.88-0.94) on 26/4/2022.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (13% versus 12% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms also remains substantially stable (43% versus 42%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (44% versus 46%).

The employment rate in intensive care fell to 3.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 12) compared to 3.7% in the previous week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 5). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level drops to 12.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 12 May) against 14.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 5 May) in the previous survey. It emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Regions drop to 10 that exceed the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of ordinary wards by Covid patients, compared to 12 last week. The highest value is in Umbria. They are: Abruzzo (20.6%); Basilicata (23.2%); Calabria (21.3%); Campania (15.7%); Molise (15.3%); Puglia (17.2%); Sardinia (15.7%); Sicily (18.6%); Umbria (31.6%); Aosta Valley (16.6%). It emerges from the table on decision-making indicators, according to what is learned, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19. On the other hand, no Region exceeds the alert threshold of 10% for the employment of intensive care.

As regards the incidence – according to what is indicated in the table on the decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly monitoring of the Covid of the ISS and the Ministry of Health – the highest value is recorded in Abruzzo with 766.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants; Molise with 621.8 and Umbria with 602.8.