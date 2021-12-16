Covid, 40% more infections in the US in one month. 103 Marines no vax fired. The percentage of positives doubled in New York

The US is facing a new wave of infections caused by covid: the new cases of the Sars Cov 2 coronavirus have registered an increase of 40% in the last month with nearly 120,000 new infections per day and an average of 1,330 deaths per day. Hospitals are affected, with a surge in hospitalizations and in some cases have departments close to their capacity limit. The situation is extremely difficult in many intensive therapies which – according to the latest data from the US Ministry of Health – have 78% of the beds full. In Baltimore, Maryland alone (just under 70% of the vaccinated population) hospitalizations have risen by as much as 72% in just two weeks.

And “Omicron will undoubtedly soon become the dominant variant in the US,” immunologist Anthony Fauci said today. The White House adviser explained: “The Omicron variant has what we call the capacity to double in three days.” That is, the infections double every three days. From today they are also shooting one after the other cancellations of face-to-face lessons in various schools and colleges across the country. Some universities are keeping end-of-year exams in person – always with proof of vaccination from students – but they are eliminating all activities that are not strictly academic. This is the case with Princeton and New York University. Cornell University is on alert where 903 cases have been discovered of which a “high percentage” are caused by Omicron.

In New York, the percentage of positive people at Covid doubled in three days between 9 and 12 December: a leap that – according to one of the advisors of the outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio – indicates the spread of the Omicron variant. “We’ve never seen this in New York before,” tweeted Jay Darma, a Cornell professor and public health advisor. Over the past seven days, the city has recorded an average of 2,899 positive cases per day.

Meanwhile, the US is proceeding with the layoffs of members of the armed forces who refuse the vaccine that has become mandatory. The Marine Corps kicked out 103. The news, reported by CNN, comes on the same day that the army announced that it had removed six officers, including two commanders, for the same reason. and that nearly 4,000 soldiers opposed immunization. However, the percentage of vaccinated in the US military is high: about 98% in the army and navy, 97.5% for the air force and 95% for the Marines. Two days ago the Air Force had dismissed 27 pilots at the beginning of their careers and therefore young people: none of them sought a religious or medical exemption. The Air Force had granted its personnel until November 2 for vaccination and thousands of them refused or tried to get some kind of exemption. The United States has exceeded 800 thousand victims.