Covid, 405 new cases and no victims. Outbreak in the Department of Medicine in Fondi

Tampons drop and, like every Monday, cases of covid registered among the residents of the Pontine municipalities. In fact, out of about 2 thousand tests carried out, the positives were 405, for a total of 6,766 infections and 10 deaths in the first week of February. In detail, infections in the capital city drop to 130, while in the rest of the province there are 66 in Aprilia, two in Bassiano and as many in Castelforte, nine in Cisterna, four in Cori, 30 in Fondi, 10 in Formia, 20 in Gaeta, eight in Itri, four in Lenola, 16 in Minturno, three in Monte San Biagio, one in Norma, 10 in Pontinia, two in Ponza, five in Priverno, two also in Rocca Massima, one in Roccagorga, 11 Sabaudia, 14 in San Felice Circeo, two in Santi Cosma and Damiano, 10 in Sermoneta, eight in Sezze, four in Sonnino, 31 finally in Terracina. For the first time since January 20, there have been no new deaths linked to the virus, while 114 are healed and still seven hospital admissions at Goretti, in addition to another patient transferred to Rome. Finally, there were 2,318 vaccinations, of which 1,819 administered to over 12s and 499 to children between 5 and 11 years of age.

Meanwhile, after the outbreaks discovered athospital from Latinaothers also appear at the hospital in Funds. The particularly critical situation concerns the Uos di Medicina del St. John of God, where a doctor, three nurses, two oss and also three hospitalized patients and infected results are infected by the virus. The ward has a total of 24 beds, also occupied by many patients with various pathologies, often elderly and frail. In the difficulty of guaranteeing complete safety in containing the spread of the infection, the temporary block of admissions within the ward was requested also in consideration of the absence of staff due to the covid and the need to isolate positive patients from those suffering only from other pathologies.

On the school front, on the other hand, the new government provisions came into force yesterday, which significantly reduce the possibility of quarantines for students and in the coming days the ASL has organized a clarifying meeting with school leaders. The prefecture will then return to gather the usual table to monitor the trend of infections, which remains high among the younger population. Finally, a last look at Lazio: also in this case, once the number of tampons has dropped, the number of new positives has also decreased. In fact, the infections reported yesterday were 5,313 compared to 44,873 tests. However, the ratio between infected and tampons rises slightly, passing from 10.7 to 11.8%. There were 16 deaths in the region while 11,611 healings, more than double the number of new cases. Finally, the figure for codi inpatients is growing again: 39 more in just 24 hours in ordinary wards for a total of 2,099, three more in intensive care for a total number of 199 beds occupied.

