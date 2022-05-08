Covid: 40,522 positives and victims are down (113). But there are fears for the autumn – Health

There are 40,522 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 43,947. On the other hand, the victims are 113, compared to 12 fewer yesterday. There are 305,563 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 302,406. The positivity rate is 13.2%, down from 14.5% yesterday. There are 355 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 33. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,815, or 349 less than yesterday.

There are 1,131,364 people currently positive for Covid, 15,021 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 16,767,773 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,417. The discharged and healed are 15,471,992, with an increase of 55,691 compared to yesterday.

THE ALARM IN THE UNITED STATES – One hundred million Americans, about 30% of the population, could be infected with Covid in the fall and winter: these are the forecasts of the US government, while trying to get Congress to approve another 22.5 billion dollars for vaccines, therapies and test, however, finding the opposition of the Republicans who insist on a lower figure (10 billion). The new wave, linked to the rapid evolution of the virus in the Omicron family (therefore not a new variant), would begin this summer in the south and then begin to expand in the rest of the country in the autumn.

THE WARNING OF RASI AND REINFECTIONS IN ITALY – Former Executive Director of EMA (the European Medicines Authority) Guido Rasi warns: “Omicron 4 and 5 are a real danger, risk of a problematic autumn”

In the last week in Italy “the percentage of Covid reinfections out of the total reported cases was 5%, up from 4.5% in the previous week”. This is what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health. From 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022, 397,084 cases of reinfection were reported (3.3% of the total cases notified) with an increased risk due to the spread of Omicron. Women, health workers and the age group between 12 and 49 are confirmed as the most exposed, such as those who have had their first diagnosis for over 210 days, those who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days.