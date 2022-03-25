Covid: 4,408 new positives in ER, hospitalizations drop – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 25 MAR – There are 4,408 – 1,257,415 since the beginning of the epidemic – the new cases of positivity to Covid, compared to 24,417 swabs performed, recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Emilia-Romagna where hospitalizations continue to decline in intensive care and in the other dedicated departments: 42 patients are housed in the former, 3 fewer than yesterday, with an average age of 64.2 years; in the second 957 patients, 10 fewer than yesterday with an average age of 74.3 years.



The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 46,002 – 1,776 more than yesterday – 97.8% in isolation at home while the total number of people healed are 2,619 more than yesterday and reach 1,195,205. Since yesterday, 13 deaths have been recorded, including that of a 65-year-old woman in Ravenna and a 101-year-old woman in Bologna. Since the start of the epidemic there are 16,208 deaths in the region.



Regarding the vaccination campaign, a total of 10,270,170 doses were administered in the mid-afternoon; of the total 3,771,080 people with more than 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.8%. The third doses made are 2,730,112.



(HANDLE).

