Covid: 47,039 positive, 152 victims – Health

There are 47,039 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 62,071. On the other hand, the victims are 152, one less than yesterday.

There are 335,275 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 411,047. The positivity rate is 14%, down from yesterday (when it was 15.1%). There are 371 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,614, or 81 less than yesterday.

THE ADMISSION CURVE GOES DOWN

Once the Easter effect was eliminated, which last week had led to a reversal of the trend with a slight increase of 3.5%, in the week of April 26 / May 3 the number of hospitalizations fell by 5.7%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso).

In the last monitoring, both hospitalizations in the ordinary wards for Covid assistance (-5.7%) and the number of patients in resuscitation (-7.5%) decreased.

According to Fiaso, a consistent share, equal to 20%, of no vax patients in resuscitation persists: they are on average 75 years old and in 100% of cases are affected by other pathologies. A fact that raises concern above all because, from the analysis of the cases present in intensive care, it emerges that mostly elderly and comorbid subjects do not enjoy vaccination protection: precisely those who, on the other hand, are most at risk of serious consequences of Covid.

“After the small aftershock of a week ago, most likely due to a slackening of attention during the Easter holidays, in hospitals we have returned to a phase of substantial stability with a tendency to improve – comments Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso -. Many restrictions have fallen since May 1st, but it is necessary to continue to be very cautious especially if you live next to fragile subjects. By now, in fact, 100% of intensive care patients have relevant comorbidities, this dictates very precise indications: the need for a ‘adequate vaccination coverage for frail subjects, with the right timing, including the administration of the fourth dose and especially the recovery of non-vaccinated subjects with frailty “. In particular, concludes Migliore, “observing how the no vaxes currently present in intensive care are elderly and sick is a worrying signal that pushes healthcare companies and hospitals to continue in the last mile of the vaccination campaign for those subjects who are still without coverage. “.

Pediatric hospitalizations decreased by 7.7%

The number of hospitalized Covid pediatric patients decreases. In the survey of May 3 in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network (Italian Federation of health and hospital companies), a reduction of 7.7% is observed. Infants between 0 and 6 months represent 15 % of hospitalized: in 33% of cases they are children of unvaccinated parents. Children up to 4 years are still the majority of hospitalized or 50% of patients.

