Covid, 50, changes the consent form: “Responsible state”. Doctors don’t vaccinate her

Wants modify the informed consent form to get vaccinated. Doctors do not allow this and do not inject the dose. The result is a diatribe that threatens to land in court. The change was related to the non-acceptance of the non-responsibility of the state in case of damage from inoculation.

The protagonist of the story is a Roman woman of over 50 years following the entry into force of the vaccination obligation. Arrived in hub in via Alvaro del Portillo, in Rome, to receive the scheduled dose, the woman asked to add a sentence to the informed consent sheet to specify that “does not free the Italian State, which obliges me to carry out this vaccination, from any eventual adversity, resulting illness, or any undesirable effect that may arise “.

To make the story known is the Codacons, to which the woman turned for legal assistance after the medical staff refused to administer the serum. “The events took place on Wednesday 12 January at the Cesa vaccination center in via Alvaro del Portillo, where the woman went to undergo the anti-Covid Moderna vaccine – reconstructs the Codacons -. When signing the informed consent that, as is known, all vaccinated people must sign, the woman takes out a pen from the bag and, on the page where it is specified that the citizen has ‘understood the benefits and risks of vaccination’, adds a sentence writing verbatim ‘not freeing the Italian State, which obliges me to this vaccination, from any eventual adversity, resulting disease, or any undesirable effect that might arise’ ”.

“The health personnel of the Vaccination Center – continues Codacons – notice the annotation written in pen by the woman, and a heated discussion arises with the intervention of the director of the facility who leads the doctors present to add to them once a counter-annotation to the form on informed consent, writing vaccination is not accepted on the basis of what was reported and written by the patient. The patient is informed that vaccination can only be carried out upon signature of the informed consent “.

The lady is thus forced to report in writing on the same form ‘I want to get vaccinated here and now, but I am not vaccinated because I have inserted the note that does not exempt the Italian State’. A story that could now end up in court. The lady in fact turned to Codacons reporting the case and asking to be legally protected, and the association is studying the feasibility of a legal action against the state and the vaccination center who refused vaccination, a circumstance that could make the doctors involved the crime of abuse of office “.