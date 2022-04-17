Covid: 51,993 new positives, 85 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 17 – There are 51,993 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 63,815. On the other hand, the victims are 85, down from 133 recorded yesterday.



Molecular and antigenic swabs for coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 334,224, compared to 424,482 the previous day. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 15% yesterday. There are 403 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 33. Patients in ordinary wards drop to 9,758, or 120 less than yesterday.



Also according to the ministry’s data, there are 1,226,038 people currently positive for Covid, 4,700 more in the last 24 hours. In total, the number of Italians infected since the beginning of the pandemic reached 15,712,088, while the dead rose to 161,687. The discharged and recovered amounted to 14,324,363, with an increase of 47,468 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

