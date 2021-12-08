Covid, 527 dead in Germany: never so many since February 12. Great Britain to require a vaccination passport

Record of deaths for Covid in Germany for 10 months, while in Great Britain the premier Boris Johnson is about to announce a series of new restrictions to stem the spread of the variant Omicron. Meanwhile, from South Africa a first evaluation arrives on the impact of the variant: even if it will still take a few weeks for a definitive pronouncement, according to the researchers of the Medical Research Council early data show that it could be more contagious but less severe. In fact, we note “the absence of a significant increase in hospital deaths in relation to the dramatic increase in the rate of cases for the province of Gauteng as a whole”. However, this could be due, they warn, “to the usual delay between cases and deaths. The trend will become clearer in the coming weeks ”. Certainly the high percentage of adult patients – reads the research published in early December – and the increase in the number of hospitalizations among children between the ages of 0 and 9 may reflect higher transmission rates compared to the previous variants che does not translate into higher hospitalization rates for a primary diagnosis of Covid.

Returning to the European data, Germany recorded 527 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number from 12 February last. The total number of victims thus reaches 104,047. It is however slowing down the incidence rate of weekly cases, dropped from 432 to 427 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. 69 thousand new cases have been registered since Robert Koch-Institut. The new chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile, he has chosen the epidemiologist as the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach who will be called upon to finalize the obligation to anti-Covid vaccination for all health personnel, including assistance to the elderly, and to give indications in the parliamentary debate on the possibility of a extended obligation for all citizens.

In Britain, three senior government officials reported the Financial Times that the government has decided to implement the so-called ‘Plan B’, including the requirement for a vaccination passport to attend i public places and a new ordinance for the work from home. The decision would come after days in which Downing Street was at the center of controversy because of the Christmas party that would have been held there last year, breaking the rules imposed with the pandemic. It was in fact broadcast by the broadcaster Itv a video showing Johnson’s then press officer, Allegra Stratton, the adviser Ed Oldfied and other staff joking about “una party imaginary ”during a test press conference on December 22, without the presence of the media.

Asked by colleagues Stratton says: “This imaginary party was a business meeting and was not socially distanced.” Downing Street continues to insist that there has been no party. But a source had previously confirmed to the Bbc that a party had taken place on December 18th, in the presence of “Several dozen” of people, but not the prime minister. BoJo did not deny that there were celebrations among numerous officials in Downing Street, however he insisted that the guidelines then in force had been respected.