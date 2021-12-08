Covid, 527 dead in Germany: never so many since February 12. The vaccination Green Pass for discos and clubs arrives in Great Britain

Record of deaths for Covid in Germany for 10 months, while in Great Britain the premier Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a series of new restrictions to stem the spread of the variant Omicron. Meanwhile, from South Africa a first evaluation arrives on the impact of the variant: even if it will take a few more weeks for a definitive pronouncement, according to the researchers of the Medical Research Council early data show that it could be more contagious but less severe. In fact, we note “the absence of a significant increase in hospital deaths in relation to the dramatic increase in the rate of cases for the province of Gauteng as a whole”. However, this could be due, they warn, “to the usual delay between cases and deaths. The trend will become clearer in the coming weeks ”. Certainly the high percentage of adult patients – reads the research published in early December – and the increase in the number of hospitalizations among children between the ages of 0 and 9 may reflect higher transmission rates compared to the previous variants which do not translate into higher hospitalization rates for a primary diagnosis of Covid.

Returning to the European data, Germany recorded 527 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number from 12 February last. The total number of victims thus reaches 104,047. It is however slowing down the incidence rate of weekly cases, dropped from 432 to 427 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. 69 thousand new cases have been registered since Robert Koch-Institut. The new chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile, he has chosen the epidemiologist as the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach who will be called upon to finalize the obligation to anti-Covid vaccination for all health personnel, including assistance to the elderly, and to give indications in the parliamentary debate on the possibility of a extended obligation for all citizens.

In Great Britain, as anticipated by the Financial Times, the government decided to implement the so-called ‘Plan B’ of the strategy to contain the spread of Omicron variant in light of its greater transmissibility which emerged from the first analyzes. The measures provide for the vaccination Green Pass for entry into discos And locals where large groups of people gather, the return to the widespread indication of work from home and the extension of the use of the mask to most of the Closed places.