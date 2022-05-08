Covid, 5,305 new cases in Lombardy, rate at 12.6%. Positive +435 in Bergamo

With 41,912 swabs carried out, the number of new Covid positives registered in Lombardy is 5,305, with a positive rate down to 12.6% (yesterday it was 14%). This is what we read in the report of Saturday 7 May issued by the Ministry of Health. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing in intensive care (-2, 34) and in wards (-18, 1,131). There are 15 deaths, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 40,109.

There are 40,522 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday 43947) compared to 305,563 swabs carried out out of a total of 215,865,197 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours there have been 113 deaths (yesterday 125) bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,417. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,767,773. Currently the positives are 1,131,364 (-15,021), 1,122,194 people in home isolation. THE 355 were hospitalized with symptoms, 33 of whom were in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 15,471,992 with an increase of 55,691 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lombardy (5,305), then Campania (4,751), Veneto (4,176) and Lazio (3,578).