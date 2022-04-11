Health

Covid, 53,253 new cases with 352,265 swabs and another 90 deaths

April 10, 2022 5:43 pm

The positivity rate was 15.1%. Intensive care units increased by 3 and ordinary covid departments by 15


There are 1,246,556 people currently positive for Covid, 8,691 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,292,048 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,748. The discharged and healed are 13,884,744, with an increase of 45,139 compared to Saturday.

Rate at 15.1%, +3 ICU patients –

There are 352,265 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Saturday there were 438,449. The positivity rate is 15.1%, up from 14.6% the previous day. 465 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 more than in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 10,038 admissions to ordinary wards, or +15 on Saturdays.




