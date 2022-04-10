Covid: 53,253 positive, 90 victims in 24 hours – Health

There are 53,253 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 63,992. The victims are instead 90, down from 112 yesterday. There are 1,246,556 people currently positive for Covid, 8,691 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,292,048 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,748. The discharged and healed are 13,884,744, with an increase of 45,139 compared to yesterday.

There are 352,265 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 438,449. The positivity rate is 15.1%, up from 14.6% yesterday. 465 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 10,038 people admitted to ordinary wards, which is 15 more than yesterday.