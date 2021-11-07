Covid: 5,822 positive, 26 victims, positive at 1.3%, +6 intensive care – Health

There are 5,822 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, on Saturday 6 November they were 6,764. On the other hand, there are 26 victims in one day (Saturday 31st).

The currently positive for Covid in Italy are 96,987, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 3,294 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 4,808,047, 132,391 deaths. The discharged and healed are instead 4,578,669, with an increase of 2,502 compared to Saturday.

There are 434,771 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Saturday there were 491,962. The positivity rate is 1.3%, substantially stable compared to 1.37% on Saturday. On the other hand, there are 398 patients in intensive care in Italy, 6 more than on Saturday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 26 (Saturday 23). The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 3,215, or 42 more than on Saturday.