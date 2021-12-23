Covid: 6-month green pass, FFP2 mask obligation for cinemas and events. Back to school screening. Here are all the rules

The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the decree with the new rules to stem the contagion from Covid on holidays. It is learned from government sources while the meeting is still in progress.

The Green pass it should last six months from February 1st. It is learned from government sources at the end of the control room at Palazzo Chigi. The duration of the Green pass will therefore be shorter than the current nine months.

FFP2 mask compulsory at cinema and sporting events

The obligation of outdoor masks is also foreseen in the white area and the obligation of FFP2 is introduced in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events, as well as on means of transport, including TPL. It is learned from government sources at the end of the control room at Palazzo Chigi.

Until January 31st Super Green passes restaurants also at the counter

Up to 31.01 it is foreseen the extension of the reinforced green pass obligation (2G only for vaccinated and recovered) to indoor catering even at the counter. Furthermore, it is forbidden to consume food and drinks indoors, in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events.

Reduction of time for the third dose: from 5 to 4 months

By order of the Minister of Health, the minimum period for administering the third dose will be reduced from 5 to 4 months from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle. However, a technical investigation is expected on this point, which would also involve AIFA.

Outdoor parties are prohibited until December 31st

Until December 31st, events and parties that involve gatherings in the open are prohibited. It is one of the points on which an agreement would have been found in the control room also with the aim of standardizing the measures throughout Italy given that some regions and mayors had already moved in this direction.

No vaccination obligation for the PA

The idea of ​​introducing the vaccine obligation for all employees of the PA does not pass. It is learned from various government sources, while the meeting of the Council of Ministers is still underway. Concerns would have been expressed by various ministers, starting with those of the M5, then the decision would have been unanimous.

Low prices for Fpp2 masks?

The government evaluates the introduction of controlled prices for the Fpp2 masks, after the introduction of the obligation in cinemas, theaters, sporting events and means of transport. This is what emerges from various government sources at the end of the control room on Covid at Palazzo Chigi. As far as we know, the proposal would have been supported by Fi and Iv, who would have asked to calm prices in particular for students.

Schools, 9 million for screening: in the military health sector

To “ensure the identification and tracing of positive cases in schools”, the Ministry of Defense “ensures support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out test administration activities” for the research of Covid and in the operations of “analysis and reporting through the military laboratories “present in the area. This is what is foreseen by the draft of the decree under discussion in the Council of Ministers in which an expenditure of 9 million is foreseen “to increase the diagnostic capabilities of military laboratories and guarantee the correct execution of activities” for 2022.

