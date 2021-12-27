Covid, 60 cruise ships under observation by the US authorities

American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some cases of covid recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Washington Post, several ships have been denied entry to some Caribbean ports. “We’re sailing in a petri dish,” the container used in laboratories to grow bacteria, Ashley Peterson, a 34-year-old passenger on Carnival Freedom who was denied docking on the island of Bonaire, told the Washington Post. . Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami yesterday morning, disembarked all its passengers and “will leave on her next trip as planned,” the company said.

On Wednesday, another company, Royal Caribbean International, reported that fifty-five people had tested positive for Covid-19 aboard one of its ships that departed from Florida on December 18. Among the infected, both passengers and crew members, although 95% of those on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus. It was the second coronavirus outbreak identified on a Royal Caribbean ship in less than a week.

The coronavirus caused cruise operations to be suspended for over a year. They resumed in June with a series of measures to try to contain the spread of the virus, such as mandatory vaccination for employees and passengers. But the highly contagious Omicron variant presents a new challenge.