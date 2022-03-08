Covid: 60,191 positive, 184 victims – Medicine

There are 60,191 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 22,083. Instead, the victims are 184 (yesterday there were 130).

There are 531,194 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 188,274. The positivity rate is 11.3%, down from 11.7% yesterday. On the other hand, 592 (610) patients are admitted to intensive care, 18 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,776 (8,989), or 213 less than yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, after about a month and a half, the number of people currently positive in Italy has risen again: they are 1,011,521, with an increase of 3,161. January 26 was the last day there was a daily increase in positives. There are 13,109,527 Italians infected with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Total deaths rise to 156,201. The discharged and healed are 11,941,805, with an increase of 57,408 compared to yesterday.

There are three ‘sisters’ of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SarsCoV2 virus currently in circulation in Italy, where the presence of Delta or variants other than Omicron are no longer detected. The latter now represents 100% of the circulating virus, but its first version, BA.1 is contracting due to the pressure of BA.1.1, present for 36%, and BA.2, equal to 5% A third sub-variant, BA.3, is currently very little present. This is what the advanced Ceinge-Biotechnology analyzes, based on data from the international Gisaid bank indicate.