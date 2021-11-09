Covid: 6,032 positives, peak of victims, there are 68 – Healthcare

There are 6,032 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 4,197. On the other hand, there are 68 victims in one day, a peak for the last few weeks. Yesterday there were 38.

There are 645,689 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 249,115. The positivity rate is 0.9%, down from 1.7% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 421 patients in intensive care in Italy, 6 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 52 (yesterday 35). The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 3,436, or 74 more than yesterday.

The currently positive for Covid in Italy are back above one hundred thousand, they are 100,205 according to the data of the Ministry of Health, 1,430 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 4,818,705, the deaths 132,491. The discharged and healed are instead 4,586,009, with an increase of 4,613 compared to yesterday.

Agenas monitoring

After weeks of stability, the percentage of intensive care places occupied by Covid patients returns to rise again in Italy, going from 4 to 5%. In particular, it rises in Friuli Venezia Giulia, where it reaches 11%, reaching the Marche. Both therefore exceeding the alert threshold of 10%, which represents one of the parameters for the passage of the Region in the Yellow zone. They also rise in Piedmont, from 3 to 4%, as well as in Liguria and Veneto, from 4 to 5%. The other regions, on the other hand, are stable, among which Sicily stands out, with 9%. ANDmerge from Agenas monitoring which compares the data of 8 October with those of the previous day.

Nationally, the occupancy of beds in hospital wards in the medical or non-critical area remained stable at 6%. But the percentage rises in 7 regions, even if none exceeds the defined alert threshold of 15%. In particular, growth can be seen in Abruzzo, Liguria, Puglia, Tuscany (at 6%) as well as in Friuli (at 10%), the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (at 13%) and Veneto (at 4%). On the other hand, it falls in Basilicata (7%) and Valle d’Aosta (8%). On the other hand, it is stable in the other regions.

“The trend of the pandemic in South Tyrol is not satisfactory. Looking at the data it is now clear to everyone that where the vaccination rate is low there are more hospitalizations. We asked Rome to allow benefits for the vaccinated, as is already the case. in some European countries with the 2-G rule (vaccinated or cured, ed.) “. The South Tyrolean governor Arno said so Kompatscher, referring to the ‘lockdown’ for no vaxes in Austria. “In any case, the competence is of the state and a state law is needed,” he added. “We are in the midst of the fourth wave,” said health councilor Thomas Widmann.