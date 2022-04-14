Covid: 62,037 positive, 155 victims – Health

There are 62,037 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 83,643. The victims are 155 instead, down from 169 yesterday.

Molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus are 419,995, up from 563,018 yesterday. As the ministry reports, the positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to yesterday. There are 449 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday 463), 14 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,166, (yesterday 10,207) or 41 less than yesterday.

The people currently positive for Covid are 1,227,858, 887 fewer in the last 24 hours. Again according to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 15,467,395 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,187. The discharged and healed are 14,078,350, an increase of 63,318 compared to yesterday. There are 419,995 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 563,018. The positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to yesterday. There are 449 patients admitted to intensive care, (yesterday 463) 14 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,166, (yesterday 10,207) or 41 less than yesterday