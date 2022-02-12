Covid: 62,231 positive, 269 victims – Medicine

There are 62,231 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 67,152. The victims are instead 269, while yesterday there were 334. There are 587,645 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 663,786. There are 12,053,330 Italians infected with Covid, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The currently positive are 1,695,614, down 55,511 in the last 24 hours, while the dead are 150,824. The discharged and healed are 10,206,892, with an increase of 117,463 compared to yesterday.

The positivity rate is 10.6%, up slightly from 10.1% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 1,223 patients in intensive care, 42 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 68. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 16,310, or 514 fewer than yesterday.