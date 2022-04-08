Covid: 66,535 positive, 144 victims. Positive rate at 15% – Health

There are 66,535 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,596. On the other hand, the victims are 144, slightly less than yesterday’s 150. There are 442,029 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 469,803. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. 462 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 52. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,102, or 24 more than yesterday.

There are 1,249,607 people currently positive for Covid, 3,449 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,173,707 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,546. The discharged and healed are 13,763,554, with an increase of 70,946 compared to yesterday.

This week “we are witnessing a slight reversal of the trend” but “given the high speed of viral circulation, it is still good to maintain behaviors inspired by prudence and above all it is essential to complete the vaccination cycle with a booster dose for those who have not yet done so. And a second booster dose is recommended for the over 80s, the guests of the RSA and the frail people over 60 “. Thus the director of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, commenting on the data of the weekly ISS-ministry monitoring on the epidemic trend of Covid- 19.

“This week confirms a decreasing trend in the number of new cases and almost all regions report a decreasing curve even if in the initial phase. Covid cases decrease among the younger age groups, in particular between 10-19 years and 20-29, while the cases are increasing among the over 50s. The curve is decreasing or slowing down in other European countries too “. This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the data of the weekly monitoring on the epidemic trend of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 epidemic – said Brusaferro – is slightly improving but at the same time there is an increase compared to the previous week in hospitalizations in medical departments and a stabilization of the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care. It is therefore recommended that individual and collective behavioral measures be respected and the vaccination cycle completed “.

MONITORING – The incidence and transmissibility index Rt are down this week. The weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal to 776 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (01/04/2022 -07/04/2022) compared to 836 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (25/03/2022 -31/03/2022 ). In the period 16 – 29 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), a decrease compared to the previous week (when it had reached the value of 1, 24) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health. The ICU employment rate is stable at 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 7) against 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 31). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 15.5% (data as of April 7) compared to 15.2% (data as of March 31). The transmissibility index Rt had reached an even lower value on March 25, when it was equal to 1.12. The RT has not dropped below the epidemic threshold of 1 since last March 18, when it was equal to 0.94.