Covid, 66,884 cases in Germany. The minister ai no vax: “What must happen to convince you?”. Slovakia in lockdown for two weeks

The scenarios that are occurring in European countries “indicate that the potential burden of disease” inEuropean Union “Due to Delta variant will be very high in December and January, unless measures are now applied public health in combination with continued efforts to increase vaccine inoculation throughout the population ”. Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), warns about the risk that the epidemiological situation degrades further and warns of the need to combine an acceleration of the vaccination campaign and contextually return to restrictive measures.

“Implementing vaccination programs takes time and the full effect of Covid vaccines comes only 2 weeks after vaccination. Since there is evidence of a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine over time against infection and transmission “of the virus,” it is also important to maintain or reintroduce non-pharmacological interventions “, explained Ammon, stressing that” now is the time to do the possible “and that” until a larger part of the eligible population is immunized, the non-pharmacological interventions they must continue to be part of our daily routine ”. The alert arrives on the day in which Germany they registered 66,884 new cases, L’Holland evaluate the closure of schools, the Slovakia back in lockdown and the WHO executive director, Rob Butler, explained that at the moment the percentage of the population using the mask it is only of the 48%. While if in Europe 95% of the population wore it they would be saved 160,000 lives, explained to Sky News: according to a study published last week in the British Medical Journal, he said, the use of the mask blocks the transmission of Covid at 53%.

The German situation remains the most worrying, with a weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants that touches the 404.5 and the hospitalization rate is 5.6, still far from the 15.5 last December admitted to intensive care for 100,000 inhabitants, but in some regions health facilities I’m already on the edge. The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, interviewed by Rheinische Post, returned to address those who refuse the vaccine: “There are still those who believe that the virus cannot harm them – he said – These people I would like to drag them to an intensive care unit and ask them, in front of the suffering, what else has to happen for you to understand? ”. And meanwhile also the France prepare for new measures with what has been defined “Operation Save the Holidays” which provides for three axes of struggle, first of all “the strengthening of barrier measures”. As the situation worsens in hospitals in Upper Austria and in the land Salzburg, the areas most affected by the fourth wave in Austria: intensive care is at the limit with 45 beds occupied by Covid patients. For this reason two patients were transferred to Vienna, two more will follow on Thursday.

Me too’Holland could announce stricter restrictions next Friday, the health minister said Hugo de Jonge, explaining that the “worrying” increase in infections (about 23 thousand a day) led to the advancement of a cabinet meeting scheduled for 3 December by a week. Ministers will consider advice from the Dutch outbreak management team before the prime minister Mark Rutte announced the government’s decisions, added de Jonge, stating that he would not anticipate the new measures. According to Dutch media, a new tightening could concern the closure of schools with the progressive increase in infections, especially among children. The partial lockdown, introduced last November 12, provides for the closure of bars, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets at 8 pm, sports competitions behind closed doors and a ceiling on the number of people who can be invited home. But in recent days the government has warned that without strict compliance with the current rules, we could go back to a de facto lockdown, despite the wave of protests against the restrictions that has been unleashed in the country in recent days.

And even in Eastern Europe the situation is not improving. In Poland they registered 28,380 infections in the past 24 hours, up 17% from last week, and the highest number since April. 460 were killed. The highest increase in mortality rates occurred in the eastern regions where the number of vaccinated is lower. The government has so far been reluctant to introduce further restrictions, citing street protests in the country as a justification Netherlands and in Austria. But the Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski he now said that if the infection rate doesn’t start to decline by mid-December, the restrictions could be reintroduced. Also there Slovakia did mark a peak, but in this absolute, with 10,315 new cases. Seventy-one the dead. The Ministry of Health stressed that 72% of the infected are not vaccinated. The tragic bulletin comes as the Slovak government, as loudly requested by the country’s president Zuzana Caputova, has decided to launch a general lockdown 15 days.