Covid, 685 Brescians infected in one day: the most affected municipalities
Contagions substantially stable – with the usual decrease in the number of swabs carried out over the weekend – and hospitalizations in continuous, slow, decreasing, but the concerns related to the sub-variants are growing more and more (we talked about it yesterday, here). The positivity rate is 12.66%, in line with that of the last few days (here is yesterday’s report). The percentage of reinfections, we recall, is close to 5%, and this has prompted Minister Speranza to recommend using caution in the abandonment of masks, and to urge those who have not yet done so to undergo the dose-booster of the vaccine.
The data:
- swabs carried out: 41,912,
- the new positive cases: 5,304
- in intensive care: 34 (-2)
- inpatients not in intensive care: 1,131 (-18)
- deaths, grand total: 40,109 (+15)
The new cases by province:
- Milan 1.604,
- Bergamo 435,
- Brescia 685,
- Como 325,
- Cremona 173,
- Lecco 223,
- Lauds 110,
- Mantua 201,
- Monza and Brianza 505,
- Pavia 307,
- Sondrio 126,
- Varese 427.
The infections in the province of Brescia
Only one is the covid-free Brescia Municipality, without infection for at least 28 days: Valvestino (wrote the Brescia newspaper). These, on the other hand, are the Municipalities with the most infections in the last 24 hours in the Bresciano area:
- 123 in Brescia,
- 18 in Concesio,
- 17 in Palazzolo sull’Oglio,
- 15 in Desenzano,
- 14 in Lumezzane,
- 13 in Ospitaletto,
- 11 in Flero, Monticelli Brusati, Nave, Sarezzo,
- 10 in Rovato.