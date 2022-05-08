Health

Covid, 685 Brescians infected in one day: the most affected municipalities

Contagions substantially stable – with the usual decrease in the number of swabs carried out over the weekend – and hospitalizations in continuous, slow, decreasing, but the concerns related to the sub-variants are growing more and more (we talked about it yesterday, here). The positivity rate is 12.66%, in line with that of the last few days (here is yesterday’s report). The percentage of reinfections, we recall, is close to 5%, and this has prompted Minister Speranza to recommend using caution in the abandonment of masks, and to urge those who have not yet done so to undergo the dose-booster of the vaccine.

The data:

  • swabs carried out: 41,912,

  • the new positive cases: 5,304

  • in intensive care: 34 (-2)

  • inpatients not in intensive care: 1,131 (-18)

  • deaths, grand total: 40,109 (+15)

The new cases by province:

  • Milan 1.604,

  • Bergamo 435,

  • Brescia 685,

  • Como 325,

  • Cremona 173,

  • Lecco 223,

  • Lauds 110,

  • Mantua 201,

  • Monza and Brianza 505,

  • Pavia 307,

  • Sondrio 126,

  • Varese 427.

The infections in the province of Brescia

Only one is the covid-free Brescia Municipality, without infection for at least 28 days: Valvestino (wrote the Brescia newspaper). These, on the other hand, are the Municipalities with the most infections in the last 24 hours in the Bresciano area:

  • 123 in Brescia,

  • 18 in Concesio,

  • 17 in Palazzolo sull’Oglio,

  • 15 in Desenzano,

  • 14 in Lumezzane,

  • 13 in Ospitaletto,

  • 11 in Flero, Monticelli Brusati, Nave, Sarezzo,

  • 10 in Rovato.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy

