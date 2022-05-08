Covid, 685 Brescians infected in one day: the most affected municipalities

Contagions substantially stable – with the usual decrease in the number of swabs carried out over the weekend – and hospitalizations in continuous, slow, decreasing, but the concerns related to the sub-variants are growing more and more (we talked about it yesterday, here). The positivity rate is 12.66%, in line with that of the last few days (here is yesterday’s report). The percentage of reinfections, we recall, is close to 5%, and this has prompted Minister Speranza to recommend using caution in the abandonment of masks, and to urge those who have not yet done so to undergo the dose-booster of the vaccine.

The data:

swabs carried out: 41,912,

the new positive cases: 5,304

in intensive care: 34 (-2)

inpatients not in intensive care: 1,131 (-18)

deaths, grand total: 40,109 (+15)

The new cases by province:

Milan 1.604,

Bergamo 435,

Brescia 685,

Como 325,

Cremona 173,

Lecco 223,

Lauds 110,

Mantua 201,

Monza and Brianza 505,

Pavia 307,

Sondrio 126,

Varese 427.

The infections in the province of Brescia

Only one is the covid-free Brescia Municipality, without infection for at least 28 days: Valvestino (wrote the Brescia newspaper). These, on the other hand, are the Municipalities with the most infections in the last 24 hours in the Bresciano area:

123 in Brescia,

18 in Concesio,

17 in Palazzolo sull’Oglio,

15 in Desenzano,

14 in Lumezzane,

13 in Ospitaletto,

11 in Flero, Monticelli Brusati, Nave, Sarezzo,

10 in Rovato.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy