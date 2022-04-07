Covid: 69,596 new positives, 150 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – There are 69,596 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 69,278. The victims are instead 150, stable compared to the 150 yesterday.



The ministry also reports 469,803 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours.



Yesterday there were 461,448. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 65. There are 10,078 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 86 fewer than yesterday.



The people currently positive at Covid, on the other hand, are 1,253,056, 20,801 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,106,066 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,402. The discharged and healed are 13,692,608, with an increase of 90,774 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

