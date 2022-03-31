Covid: 73,195 positives in 24 hours, 159 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – There are 73,195 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 77,621. The victims are 159, down from 170 yesterday. There are 1,277,044 people currently positive for Covid, 5,772 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,642,354 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,383. The discharged and healed are 13,205,927, with an increase of 79,977 compared to yesterday.



There are 486,813 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 524,899. The positivity rate is 15%, stable from 14.8% yesterday. 468 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 13 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses.



Daily admissions are 46. There are 9,898 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 27 more than yesterday. (HANDLE).

