Covid: 74,024 positive, 85 victims, rate at 15.5% – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 19 – 74,024 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 76,250. The victims are instead 85 (yesterday there were 165).



There are 478,051 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 490,883. The positivity rate is 15.48%, stable compared to 15.5% yesterday. On the other hand, 471 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 56. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,319, or 84 less than yesterday.



There are 1,147,519 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 27,298 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 13,800,179 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 157,692. The discharged and healed are 12,494,968, with an increase of 48,385 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

